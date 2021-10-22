California teacher placed on leave, accused of mimicking Native American dance

A Riverside, California, teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after a video emerged showing her chanting and dancing in front of her class while donning Native American headgear made out of paper.

The video was taken inside a classroom at John W. North high school, according to FoxLA.com. The Riverside Unified School District called the teacher’s behavior "completely unacceptable" and an "offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices."

The district said it is investigating.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the teacher was in math class and the video showed her "chanting a mnemonic device—"Sohcahtoa," often used in math courses to remember trigonometric functions."

The paper reported that there was a protest on Thursday and local lawmakers also expressed their outrage.