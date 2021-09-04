California teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

California detectives have arrested a teacher for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old male student.

"Mrs. Jackson is in custody tonight," said Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Brandon Pursell , KSEE reported. "We believe that our victim is safe, which we are grateful for, but we don’t know if there are other victims. Jackson faces four counts of rape, oral copulation with a child, lewd acts with a child, communicating with a child to commit a felony and meeting with a child for lewd purposes."

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Sex Crimes Unit arrested Mountain View School teacher Krystal Jackson, 39, on Friday. Jackson worked for several other school districts in the area before starting her job at Mountain View last year, Pursell said.

An investigation was sparked after the sheriff’s office was tipped off to a potential sexual relationship between Jackson and a student. The investigation found that over the last year, Jackson had sex with the student at least three times during their one-on-one independent study sessions at Dunlap Leadership Academy.

"The worst part of this is that our victim was abused, that is number one," said Pursell. "But also the fact that our suspect is in a position of trust."

Kings Canyon Unified School District released a statement that district officials are working with law enforcement, but would not comment further as it is a personnel matter.

"Kings Canyon Unified School District administrators recently became aware of accusations regarding a Mountain View School teacher. District administrators are working diligently with law enforcement officials who are releasing details regarding their investigation. The safety of students and staff members continues to be a top priority and the district will provide counseling and support services to any students or staff members in need. The District cannot comment on confidential personnel matters," the statement said, according to KSEE.

Jackson’s bail was set at $215,000, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.