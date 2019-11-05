California survivalist indicted in deadly shooting of scientist camping with daughters

A California transient turned survivalist who spent time behind bars for a string of burglaries has been indicted in the murder of a father who was shot on a summer camping trip in front of his two young daughters.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reports that an indictment charging Anthony Rauda, 43, with 16 counts, including the murder of 35-year-old pharmaceutical scientist Tristan Beaudette, was unsealed Tuesday. Rauda also is facing 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree commercial burglary. Beaudette's daughters are among the named attempted murder victims, the news outlet reported.

Beaudette was shot early on the morning of June 22, 2018, while sharing a tent with his daughters, aged 2 and 4, in Malibu Creek State Park. Beaudette had taken the girls on what was supposed to be a final camping trip in Los Angeles before his family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. Beaudette's wife skipped the trip because she was preparing to take an exam.

Rauda was dressed in black and carrying a rifle when he was arrested in October near where Beaudette was killed. The arrest came after a search prompted by a series of break-ins over a two-year period in the Calabasas-Malibu area in which food was stolen from local buildings.

Rauda could face life in prison if convicted of all charges. Fox 11 reports that he has a string of convictions for weapons-related offenses dating back to 2006. The current indictment charges him in attacks dating back to November 2016.

Beaudette's widow and two daughters filed a wrongful death lawsuit this summer against Los Angeles County, claiming that the sheriff's department failed to warn the public about earlier shootings in the same general area. In a separate lawsuit, Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. James Royal has alleged that his supervisors retaliated against him for trying to inform the public about shootings that occurred in and around Malibu Creek State Park before Beaudette's killing.

Rauda is due back in court on Dec. 5.

