California
Published

California surfer suffers ‘critical’ injuries in shark attack off coast: report

The victim was airlifted to a hospital at about 9 a.m. and is expected to survive

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A California surfer was left in critical condition Sunday morning after an apparent shark attack off the Bay Area coast.

The surfer, who is in his 30s, was not identified. The attack occurred near Bodega Bay and victim suffered a bite to his thigh. He was with a group of surfers and his buddy witnessed the attack.

"I saw the dorsal fin of the shark and then I saw the tail fin of the shark," Jared Davis, the friend, told KTVU. "They were going down into the water. It definitely wasn’t like a quick attack. It was nice and slow. Kind of like a dolphin peaking up."

The other surfers helped the victim get to shore and tried to stop the bleeding. The victim was airlifted to a hospital at about 9 a.m. and is expected to survive.

SFGate reported that shark attacks off California are rare. There have been fewer than 200 incidents since 1950, the report said, citing the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

