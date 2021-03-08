California surfer dies after colliding with fellow surfer

LOS ANGELES-- The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a surfer off the coast of Rincon Point—which just outside Santa Barbara—died after colliding with another surfer, in what was called a "total accident."

The Los Angeles Times identified the deceased surfer as Gerry Gilhool, 51. He reportedly collided with the other surfer and badly injured his head. The report said the other surfer also suffered a head injury but was able to take himself to a nearby hospital.

The Ventura County Star reported that the waves were rough at the time—about 1:30 p.m.—and there was a crowd of surfers. Surfers who witnessed the collision took Gihood to shore to provide medical care. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mandy Moore, the actress, posted about Gilhool’s death. She is married to Taylor Goldsmith, the lead singer of the band Dawes, the Star reported. Gilhool was the band’s tour manager.

"Gerry was a towering presence and personality... and if you were lucky enough to be in his orbit and you were a friend, his loyalty and love knew no bounds,'' she wrote.