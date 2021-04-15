Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California woman stabbed to death ID's estranged husband as alleged attacker before dying

Three children were reportedly inside the home sleeping when the stabbing occurred

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Violent crime in Los Angeles rising at rapid pace, sheriff's statistics showVideo

Violent crime in Los Angeles rising at rapid pace, sheriff's statistics show

Homicides in Los Angeles up by nearly 200% this year

A California woman identified her estranged husband as her attacker before she died Thursday after being stabbed in her home while her three children were inside, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspected attacker, James Mathew Dorsey, 41 after he fled the scene in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Santa Clarita. The unidentified woman named him as the suspect before she died at a hospital, authorities told Fox News. 

Los Angeles County authorities are searching for James Mathew Dorsey in connection with the stabbing death of a woman Thursday.

Los Angeles County authorities are searching for James Mathew Dorsey in connection with the stabbing death of a woman Thursday. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department )

Three children inside the home were sleeping and did not witness the incident, authorities told The Signal. They were found unharmed. 

"They’re estranged. He was not welcome at the house. He does not live here," sheriff's Lt. Barry Hall said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dorsey, 41, fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu and was described as armed and dangerous. He was believed to be living in Washington state. 

Your Money