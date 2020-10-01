California socialite drove drunk, fatally struck young brothers, reports say

A California socialite and former publisher is accused of driving drunk when she crashed into and killed two young brothers, according to police and reports.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said Rebecca Grossman, 57, was driving through an intersection in Westlake Village around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday when she struck the boys, ages 9 and 11, while they were crossing the street, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The brothers were with their family, including at least two other siblings at the time, according to the report, which added that one was using rollerblades and another was riding on a scooter.

The eldest of the pair was pronounced dead at the scene. His younger brother was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved, according to police and reports.

“As the car turned the corner, the mother [and] father saw the car reached for the children, grabbed two of them but the others were in the intersection … right in front of the parents,” LASD Capt. Salvador Becerra told FOX 11, later adding: “We believe speed is a factor, alcohol is a factor and part of the investigation revealed she may have left the scene but that will be determined at a later time.”

Grossman was arrested roughly a half-mile from where the boys were struck, according to the news station. The report also indicates she was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DUI, while a police press release from Wednesday only lists the former charge.

Her bail was set at $2 million, police said.

Several media outlets have identified Grossman as a former magazine publisher who co-founded a burn center bearing her last name.

CBSLA reported Grossman was later released on bail. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police ask that anyone with information pertaining to the crash call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 and speak with the Traffic Investigations Office.

