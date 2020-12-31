Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California socialite charged with murder in death of two young boys

The boys were crossing a three-way intersection with six family members

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Socialite Rebecca Grossman has been charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly plowing her Mercedes-Benz into two young boys in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Grossman, 57, was arrested Sept. 29 after police said she struck and killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his 9-year-old brother, Jacob, as they crossed the street with their family in LA’s Westlake Village.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 18: Rebecca Grossman Grossman accepts the Betty Fisher Legacy Award at Evening of Hope 2017 at Sheraton Universal on May 18, 2017 (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Haven Hills)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 18: Rebecca Grossman Grossman accepts the Betty Fisher Legacy Award at Evening of Hope 2017 at Sheraton Universal on May 18, 2017 (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Haven Hills)

Grossman, the former publisher of Westlake Magazine and wife of prominent plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, has been hit with the felony charges, KTLA-TV said Wednesday.

She is charged with two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, the station said.

Grossman also faces one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Authorities said at the time of the incident that speeding and alcohol were both factors.

The boys were crossing a three-way intersection with six family members, including their parents, at the time of the fatal incident.

Cops said the boys’ mother tried to pull the children back, including a toddler in a stroller, but was unable to save her two young sons.

Mark Iskander died at the scene and his brother at a nearby hospital, police said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said Grossman drove for about a quarter-mile before pulling over.

Your Money