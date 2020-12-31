California socialite charged with murder in death of two young boys

Socialite Rebecca Grossman has been charged with murder and vehicular manslaughter for allegedly plowing her Mercedes-Benz into two young boys in Los Angeles, according to reports.

Grossman, 57, was arrested Sept. 29 after police said she struck and killed Mark Iskander, 11, and his 9-year-old brother, Jacob, as they crossed the street with their family in LA’s Westlake Village.

Grossman, the former publisher of Westlake Magazine and wife of prominent plastic surgeon Peter Grossman, has been hit with the felony charges, KTLA-TV said Wednesday.

She is charged with two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, the station said.

Grossman also faces one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

Authorities said at the time of the incident that speeding and alcohol were both factors.

The boys were crossing a three-way intersection with six family members, including their parents, at the time of the fatal incident.

Cops said the boys’ mother tried to pull the children back, including a toddler in a stroller, but was unable to save her two young sons.

Mark Iskander died at the scene and his brother at a nearby hospital, police said.

Police said Grossman drove for about a quarter-mile before pulling over.