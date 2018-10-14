California skydiver killed after her parachute failed to deploy properly, investigators say

The Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, Calif., has reported a skydiver died Sunday afternoon.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says their coroner division was responding to the Lodi Airport following an incident connected to the Parachute Center.

The Federal Aviation Administration determined the skydiver was killed when her parachute failed to properly deploy. At the time she was using her own parachuting equipment.

Fellow skydivers told Fox 40 the woman who died had been involved in the extreme sport for decades.

