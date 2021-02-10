California shooting victim ID’d as Navy sailor from Louisiana: reports

A 36-year-old man who was fatally shot in California shortly after midnight Saturday has been identified as a Navy sailor who was originally from Louisiana, according to reports.

Ramone Joseph was still alive when police arrived outside his home in Chula Vista, near San Diego, around 12:25 a.m., KGTV-TV of San Diego reported. Joseph was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead, the report said.

Officers had been called to the neighborhood on reports of a shooting, the report said.

A short time earlier, police were called about a suspicious car in the area, KNSD-TV of San Diego reported.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, police spotted the vehicle of a possible suspect but the driver managed to get away, according to KNSD.

Joseph had been in the Navy since 2004, serving as a chief counselor aboard the USS Stethem and USS Donald Cook, and on assignments in San Diego and Naval Air Station North Island in California, and in Virginia and Illinois, according to KGTV.

He was the recipient of a Navy/Marine Corps commendation and National Defense Service, Global War on Terrorism and Humanitarian Service medals, KGTV reported.