California deputies respond to shooting at Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 81 in Agua Dulce

California law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting inside a Santa Clarita firehouse late Tuesday morning that left a firefighter dead, according to local reports.

At least one person was shot at a Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 81 in the Agua Dulce neighborhood around 11 a.m. PT, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told Fox News.

The suspect remained at large but may have been tracked to a home in Acton, about 30 miles away, where a fire broke out, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DIES AFTER BEING SHOT DURING TRAFFIC STOP

At least one individual was airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to FOX Los Angeles reporter Gigi Graciette.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A short time after the 10:55 a.m. shooting, a structure fire broke out on Bent Spur Drive in Acton, about 30 miles away, according to FOX LA, possibly in connection with the search for a suspect. The sheriff's department urged drivers to avoid the area around noon and later shut down the road entirely between Briar Glen Road and Cedarcroft Road.

The station's SkyFOX news helicopter recorded what appeared to be a body in a pool on the property

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News for updates.