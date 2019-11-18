California shooting at NFL-watch party leaves 4 dead, 6 wounded: report

A backyard gathering of football fans turned into a bloodbath after gunfire broke out in Fresno, Calif., on Sunday night.

The shooting left four people dead and six wounded, according to police. Three of the dead were killed at the scene while a fourth victim died in a local hospital.

Responding Fresno police officers were going door to door in the neighborhood, in hopes of collecting security camera footage or witness accounts, Fresno's FOX 26 reported. They were looking for leads to help them locate "unknown suspects."

The gunfire erupted around 6 p.m. local time, authorities said at a 10 p.m. news conference, according to the Fresno Bee. About three dozen people were at the party and all of the victims were Asian men between ages 25 and 35, FOX 26 reported.

“Officers arrived on scene. … What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,” Lt. Bill Dooley of the Fresno Police department told the Fresno Bee. “We do have multiple shooting victims. We’re not releasing the total number yet.”

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

Earlier Sunday, a man in his 20s was fatally shot in another part of the city. Police did not say whether the two shooting incidents were related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this story.