California shooting at Fresno mall prompts manhunt for suspects

A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night for at least two suspects after gunfire inside a Fresno shopping mall.

Authorities evacuated the Fashion Fair Mall after shots were heard and one person who found injured, Fresno police said, FOX 26 and KGPE-TV in Fresno reported.

Two officers, one a sergeant who was off-duty, said they heard shots near the front entrance to the mall and found one injured victim who ran from the scene before officers who were in the area could administer help.

Fresno police said it appeared at least one man had opened fire at the mall during a confrontation between two small groups of men, according to FOX 26.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was no immediate description of the suspects from police.