California sheriff's program suspended after 33 trainees test positive for coronavirus

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department decided to suspend in-person classes for a training program last week at its facility east of Los Angeles after nearly three dozen cadets tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

All 160 cadets in the Southern California program were tested after a cadet who showed symptoms tested positive for the virus. In all, 33 cadets were positive for the virus, including 20 deputy trainees and 13 from other agencies, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Public information officer Jodi Miller said Thursday said none of the trainees had a fever. The infected cadets will continue to quarantine for another week and are continuing with remote training.

The cadets have all been commuting from home to the training facility, meaning one of the trainees could have contracted the virus from a person outside of the program.

Miller said cadets observe good hygiene during the program, the facility is cleaned frequently throughout the day and the cadets’ temperatures are taken every day. Cadets also wear masks while training.

San Bernardino County has reported 8,454 coronavirus cases -- including 414 Thursday – and 230 deaths.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide order requiring people to wear masks whenever they’re in public as cases rise amid business reopenings.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

Until now, the Democratic governor had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, an issue that has become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he's issuing the order now because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

Students in the program’s senior and junior classes, which started earlier in the year, are required to wear masks while training at the facility.

California has reported 167,085 cases and 5,355 deaths of of Thursday, The Times reported.

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.