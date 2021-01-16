Expand / Collapse search
California sheriff’s deputy wounded in shootout; one suspect dead: report

The confrontation happened in Carmichael, a suburb of Sacramento

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
One suspect was dead and another was taken into custody Friday night after a shootout in Northern California that left a sheriff’s deputy wounded, according to a report.

The unidentified Sacramento County deputy, 47 years old, was a 15-year veteran who was undergoing surgery after the incident, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

The confrontation happened about 8:15 p.m. local time in Carmichael, a suburb of Sacramento that has about 64,000 residents.

Other suspects were believed to remain at large, FOX 40 reported. Residents near the crime scene were advised to stay inside and lock their doors, the report said.

Police searched for the remaining suspects until around midnight, Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, told the Sacramento Bee.

Authorities from several agencies remained in the area overnight, the Bee reported, and a sheriff’s helicopter was deployed as well.

