California sheriff’s deputy shot, airlifted to hospital during attempted traffic stop

A California sheriff's deputy has been airlifted to a local hospital moments after being shot following a pursuit of a driver who failed to yield.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said deputies in the Yucca Valley area – about a two-hour drive east of Los Angeles – attempted a traffic stop around 12:33 p.m. near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive.

The sheriff's office said the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. At some point, the driver "bailed out" of the vehicle and ran into the desert.

A deputy was shot moments later.

The sheriff's office said the deputy remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, has been located. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.