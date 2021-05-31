Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California sheriff’s deputy shot, airlifted to hospital during attempted traffic stop

The suspect has been located.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A California sheriff's deputy has been airlifted to a local hospital moments after being shot following a pursuit of a driver who failed to yield. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's office said deputies in the Yucca Valley area – about a two-hour drive east of Los Angeles – attempted a traffic stop around 12:33 p.m. near Paxton Road and Imperial Drive. 

The sheriff's office said the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. At some point, the driver "bailed out" of the vehicle and ran into the desert. 

A deputy was shot moments later. 

The sheriff's office said the deputy remains hospitalized in unknown condition. 

The suspect, meanwhile, has been located. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

