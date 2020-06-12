Expand / Collapse search
California sheriff's deputy struck, dragged by vehicle in alleged hit-and-run

By David Aaro | Fox News
A California sheriff's deputy was injured after being struck and dragged by a vehicle Thursday night in what authorities said was a hit-and-run incident, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy appeared to be conscious and alert at the scene in Santa Clarita before being transported to a hospital, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The suspect drove off and was last seen near the entrance to Highway 14, which authorities temporarily closed as part of a search for the vehicle, according to the station.

At least one police helicopter was deployed during the search for the vehicle, believed to be a light gray Range Rover with Florida plates, KTLA-TV reported.

The deputy was allegedly struck after being involved with a felony warrant suspect, according to the station.

