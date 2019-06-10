California sees surge in ammo sales ahead of new gun regulations

California ammunition providers are seeing a spike in sales ahead of a new state law that will clamp down on individuals trying to buy ammo.

Proposition 63, which Gov. Gavin Newsom made a cornerstone of his campaign, was approved by voters in 2016 is slated to go into effect July 1.

“From San Bernardino to Ventura to Poway, too many Californians have already died from gun violence,” Newsom said last week. “I championed Prop. 63 because it is beyond time that we take common sense actions such as these to keep deadly ammo out of the wrong hands and protect our communities.”

VA. GOV. RALPH NORTHAM ANNOUNCES JULY LEGISLATIVE SESSION ON GUNS IN RESPONSE TO VIRGINIA BEACH SHOOTING

The law will create more restrictions on ammo buyers by forcing them to buy face-to-face from licensed dealers, rather than the internet, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Advocates of the measure see it as a way to close loopholes on gun laws that focus on firearms rather than ammo. Proponents, however, believe Prop 63 unfairly punishes law-abiding gun owners.

The law’s tough restrictions have prompted gun owners to stock up on ammo. OC Guns store owner Scott Bodkin, who was cited by the Los Angeles Times, said his sales have doubled in recent weeks.

MAHER WARNS DEMS NOT TO MAKE GUN CONTROL A 2020 ISSUE: 'LIBERALS SHOULD LEARN MORE ABOUT GUNS'

“People are gearing up for it,” he said of the new law. “They are buying a lot. They don’t like it. It’s just another typical California deterrent to make things tougher for gun owners.”

Mike Hein, another Orange County-based gun shop owner, told The Times that sales have increased more than 10% in recent months, with some customers buying as much as 1,000 rounds at a time.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“People are starting to stock up. We stocked up on ammunition,” he said. “Most people know about the deadline. “They are running scared. They are pissed off.”