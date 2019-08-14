Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

George Washington mural should be covered but preserved, SF school board decides

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
The San Francisco school board on Tuesday voted 4-3 to cover a controversial 1936 George Washington mural at a local high school that includes images of slavery and the killing of a Native American.

The 13-panel “Life of Washington” will be preserved but covered by panels that show "the heroism of people of color in America, how we have fought against, and continue to battle discrimination, racism, hatred, and poverty” a proposal suggested by the board president said.

People fill the main entryway of George Washington High School to view the controversial 13-panel, 1,600-square foot mural, the "Life of Washington," during an open house for the public in San Francisco, Aug. 1, 2019. (Associated Press)

The board voted on the removal of the 1,600-square-foot mural at George Washington High School after critics called it racist and offensive.

Those in favor of keeping the mural said removing it was historic and artistic censorship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.