California runner slips on ice, falls 180 feet to his death from San Gabriel Mountains, officials say

Frank Miles
A runner in California slipped on ice on a mountain trail Sunday morning — and fell roughly 180 feet to his death from a mountain peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, officials said. (iStock, File)

A runner in California slipped on a patch of ice on a mountain trail Sunday morning — and fell roughly 180 feet to his death from a mountain peak, officials said.

Ernesto Alonzo Rodriguez, 38, died at Mount Wilson, a peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, located northeast of Los Angeles, KTLA reported.

Rodriguez went on the workout with three other runners, and two of joggers tried to climb down the ravine to help him, the Pasadena Star-News added.

Fox 11 reported that officials were in the process of notifying his relatives.

