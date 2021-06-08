Aiden Leos shooting: California road rage suspects charged in death of 6-year-old boy

The California couple arrested in connection with the road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos were charged on Tuesday, weeks after the child was struck while his mother was driving him to school.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were hit with different charges in connection with the May 21 slaying. Little Aiden was shot while on his way to kindergarten on May 21 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Eriz was charged with murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, both of which are felonies, according to a criminal complaint pertaining to the pair's arrest. Lee was charged with accessory after the fact, a felony, and concealing a firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanor, the document states.

Both were expected to appear in a California court at 1:30 p.m. local time. Prosecutors have asked that Eriz be held on $2,000,000 bail, and Lee be held on $500,000.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

California Highway Patrol officials have said that the road rage violence stemmed from "a perceived unsafe lane change."

Eriz and Lee, who were living together as boyfriend and girlfriend, were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa in Orange County. Authorities found a gun and car believed to have been used in the shooting but they weren’t at the arrest site, highway patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand told reporters Monday.

Lee was believed to be driving the car and Eriz was in the front seat and is suspected to be the gunman, said county District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who held up a photograph of Aiden at a Monday news conference.

At least $500,000 in rewards had been offered from around the U.S. for information leading to an arrest in the case, authorities said.

Eriz and Lee were jailed for lack of $1 million bail each and it was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys to speak for them. Eriz's alleged social media activity showed a penchant for shooting and showing off his gun.

Spitzer said the little boy killed doing what so many do every day — ride on the freeways — gripped Orange County, population about 3 million.

"It’s because it could have happened to any one of us," he said.

"We’ve all gotten upset at other motorists, other motorists have been upset at us," Spitzer said. "I’ve thrown some gestures about myself. But it’s never come to a situation of violence and certainly not in my realm or your realm to the loss of a life."

