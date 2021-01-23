California resident dies several hours after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

An individual in California who tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and was vaccinated Thursday died several hours after receiving the shot, the Placer County Sheriff's office announced Saturday.

"There are multiple local, state, and federal agencies actively investigating this case; any reports surrounding the cause of death are premature, pending the outcome of the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

It is unclear if the individual received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

CALIFORNIA CORONAVIRUS VACCINE ROLLOUT LAGGING BEHIND MOST STATES

Some people have had allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, though severe allergic reactions remain extremely rare. Last week, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended that providers halt the administration of one lot of the Moderna vaccine "out of an extreme abundance of caution" after it caused an allergic reaction in less than ten people.

"While no vaccine or medical procedure is without risk, the risk of a serious adverse reaction is very small," the California Department of Health wrote. "While less data exists on adverse reactions related to the Moderna vaccine, a similar vaccine shows that the expected rate of anaphylaxis is approximately 1 in 100,000."

The vaccines do have some side effects, including tiredness, headache, chills, and a fever, but these are "normal signs that your body is building protection" and should go away in a few days, according to the CDC.

As of Saturday night, 41,411,550 doses have been distributed and 20,537,990 have been administered nationwide. In California, nearly 5 million doses have been distributed and 2,008,220 have been administered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While adverse reactions to the vaccine remain rare, COVID-19 continues to ravage California and the rest of the world.

About 423 people have died per day on average in California from coronavirus over the last month, according to Johns Hopkins University. The state has recorded 36,362 deaths and more than 3 million cases since the pandemic first broke out.