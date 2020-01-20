Expand / Collapse search
California
California man intentionally rammed vehicle with 6 teens inside, killing 3, officers allege

By Fox 11 LA | Fox News
The California Highway Patrol said Monday that a driver intentionally rammed his vehicle into a Toyota Prius that was filled with teenagers, causing a fatal crash that killed three boys in Temescal Valley.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.

Investigators determined that two vehicles were traveling southbound on Temescal Canyon when the driver of a white Infiniti, later identified as 42-year-old Anurag Chandra, of Corona, intentionally struck the Prius, causing it to slam into a tree, the CHP said.

Anurag Chandra was arrested after the deadly crash.

Anurag Chandra was arrested after the deadly crash. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

The crash left three teenage boys dead and three others injured.

"It was an intentional act," CHP Lt. David Yokley told reporters at a news conference Monday. "Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control."

The Prius was occupied by six juveniles at the time of the collision, three of which became trapped inside the vehicle after it struck the tree.

Firefighters freed some teens trapped in the car. One boy died at the scene, while two others were pronounced dead while en route to the hospital, officials said. Their names were not immediately released.

Click here for more from Fox 11 LA.