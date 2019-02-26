California professor reprimanded for saying police 'need to be killed,' reports say

An English and comparative literature professor in California was reprimanded after an interview quoted him as saying police “need to be killed,” according to reports.

The California Aggie also reported the tweets of UC Davis professor Joshua Clover, who is also a poet:

“I am thankful that every living cop will one day be dead, some by their own hand, some by others, too many of old age #letsnotmakemore” — tweeted on Nov. 27, 2014.

“I mean, it’s easier to shoot cops when their backs are turned, no?” — tweeted on Dec. 27, 2014.

“People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed.” — published in an interview on Jan. 31, 2016.

The university said in a statement: “The UC Davis administration condemns the statement of Professor Clover to which you refer. It does not reflect our institutional values, and we find it unconscionable that anyone would condone much less appear to advocate murder. ... We support law enforcement, and the UC Davis Police Department and Chief Joe Farrow have been and remain critical partners to our community.”

Clover, whose work focuses on critical and political theory, political economy, poetry, poetics and Marxism, wrote to The Aggie, saying, “I think we can all agree that the most effective way to end any violence against officers is the complete and immediate abolition of the police.”

Clover added he would “direct any further questions to the family of Michael Brown.”

Brown, 18, black and unarmed, was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014 in a St. Louis suburb. Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014.

Clover did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.