California professor and his dog killed after being struck by illegal street racers

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A California professor was killed, along with his dog, after being struck by illegal street racers involved in a Fourth of July crash, according to reports.

Police say the two street racing vehicles were speeding when they collided, causing one of the drivers to lose control and strike 49-year-old Gabriel Crispo and the dog, Nino, in San Marino Thursday morning.

"This was not an accident but the result of two juveniles entering our city, racing each other resulting in the death of an innocent man," San Marino Mayor Steven Huang told City News Service Friday, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles.

Crispo was a Pasadena Community College professor who went everywhere with his dog, the station reported. He and his girlfriend had gone for a jog and were running along a grass median at the time. She was not hurt.

Gabriel Crispo, 49, who was struck and killed while out jogging with his girlfriend and his dog. (Facebook)

The teens who were racing were 17-year-old males, the station reported. They were not identified because of their age.

They were arrested on charges of street racing, reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter, according to the station.

The teens were operating a Mercedes and a Toyota, the San Marino Tribune reported.

“As an individual with energy, passion, and a true joy of life, Gabriel would always greet you with a genuine ‘Hello’ whenever he saw you,” Pasadena City College said, according to The Los Angeles Times. “He was deeply committed to his students and his colleagues.”