California port’s cargo machine smashes pickup truck; driver hospitalized: report

The driver of a pickup truck had to be rescued and rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in California after a cargo-handling device at the Port of Long Beach fell on top of the vehicle and nearly flattened it, according to a report.

The driver was described as a woman in her 60s, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. It was not immediately clear how the 8 p.m. PT accident happened, the report said.

The driver, reported to be the only occupant of the vehicle, was conscious and breathing when freed and her initial vital signs were stable, Jack Crabtree from the fire department told the newspaper.

No further information was immediately available about the woman’s medical condition.

Photos posted on social media showed the truck both wedged underneath the cargo machinery and after the container-moving device was removed.

The rear of the truck was shown to be completely smashed and the vehicle’s windshield was broken. Damage was also shown on the front end of the vehicle.

The Long Beach Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue unit used its own heavy equipment in order to free the driver, the Daily News reported.