California 'porch pirate' caught after police use GPS 'bait package'

This special delivery led authorities right to their suspect.

A suspected "porch pirate" in California was arrested Thursday after police used a bait package that had a GPS locator inside.

The Anaheim Police Department said on Facebook that Leonard Ramos, 34, was taken into custody after a package was stolen from a home around 5 a.m. last Thursday.

Authorities arrested the 34-year-old shortly after the package was taken and alerted authorities to his location, Sgt. Shane Carringer told City News Service.

The department has been using the bait package system since the summer in order to improve efforts to solve cases and make potential thieves think twice about grabbing something from a porch, especially during the busy holiday season.

"The deterrent factor is huge," Carringer told City News Service.

The bait package program by the department utilizes GPS technology that communicates with nearby cell towers and is triggered once the package moves.

Police then get updates on its location every three seconds, which includes how fast the package is moving, CBS LA reported.

After his arrest on Thursday, Ramos was booked into the the Orange County Sheriff's Intake Release Center.

He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to inmate records.