California police release video of dine and dash suspects who allegedly shot at restaurant worker

California police released surveillance footage showing two suspects accused of dining and dashing from a restaurant before firing several rounds toward a worker who confronted them across the street.

Two video clips released by the Walnut Creek Police Department Tuesday showed the inside of Modern China restaurant on Sept. 5 when a man and woman got up from their table around 8:40 p.m. allegedly without paying their bill.

Police said the woman exited the restaurant first and retrieved their black Kia Optima, which had limo tinted windows and damage to the passenger side door panels, before pulling up front to pick up the man. A restaurant employee followed the man across the street to confront him, and the man then paid in cash.

After paying, the male suspect allegedly grabbed a gun that was in passenger side of the vehicle and fired three shots as the car was driving away, police said. As the confrontation was occurring, the female, who police say was the getaway driver, was yelling at the male to hurry up and get in the car to leave.

No one was struck by the gunfire or injured, police said.

The male suspect is described as a Black male adult, wearing a blue Dodgers hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans, and with unknown tattoos on his left arm. The female suspect is described as a White, heavyset female adult with long either brown or blonde hair and an unknown tattoo on her upper left arm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Hall at 925-943-5899 x2405.