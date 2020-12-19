Expand / Collapse search
California police respond to report of shopping mall shooting

Stores inside the Great Mall in Milpitas were asked to have employees and customers shelter in place as responding officers assessed the situation

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area were investigating a possible shooting Saturday evening at a shopping mall outside San Jose.

Stores inside the Great Mall in Milpitas were asked to have employees and customers shelter in place as responding officers assessed the situation, the Milpitas Police Department wrote in a Twitter message.

Personnel from the Santa Clara County Sheriif's Office also were responding to the scene, about eight miles north of downtown San Jose.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

