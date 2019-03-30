California police release bodycam footage of fatal shooting of rapper

California police have released bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of a rapper who was sleeping in his car in a Taco Bell drive-thru in February.

The 30-minute video, excerpted here, was released by the Vallejo Police Department. It showed the Feb. 9 encounter from different angles via the officers' cameras. The video showed officers approach a vehicle where Willie McCoy, 20, a local rapper known as Willie Bo, was inside. Neither his face nor a weapon appeared to be visible in the footage.

Officers were heard saying McCoy had a gun in his lap. Subtitles on the video said the gun was loaded with an extended 14-round magazine. The officers talked about opening the door and grabbing the gun, but the car door was locked.

CALIFORNIA RAPPER SHOT DEAD BY COPS AT TACO BELL WAS SLEEPING, FAMILY SAYS

Later, the officers noticed McCoy moving inside the vehicle. The video subtitles said the man moved his arm and he was given verbal commands to show his hands. The subtitles also said the driver bent forward "at the waist” when given verbal commands.

According to the provided subtitles, the driver reached for the gun on his lap before the officers opened fire. The video showed the officers firing at the driver window, discharging multiple rounds.

In all, six officers fired at McCoy killing him. The officers were identified as Ryan McMahon, Collin Eaton, Jordan Patzer, Mark Thompson, Anthony Romero-Cano and Bryan Glick.

NBC News reported the six officers have “returned to duty.” KTVU reported McMahon was involved in a previous fatal shooting last year.

After the video was released, McCoy’s family spoke to reporters.

"I'm glad the video was released so everyone can see it," Dave Harrison, McCoy's cousin, told reporters. "Willie was a sitting duck in that car. He was asleep."

The attorneys for McCoy’s family said the rapper was shot 25 times, according to NBC News. Relatives have filed a wrongful-death claim against the city of Vallejo, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.