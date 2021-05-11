Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

California police officer, male suspect shot, police say

Police officer and suspect were both taken to a hospital but their conditions were unknown.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Northern California police officer and suspect were both injured in a shooting Tuesday, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting occurred at the 4400 block of La Cresta Way but did not specify a time. 

It was not clear what led to the shooting. The officer and suspect, a male, were taken to a hospital but their conditions were unknown, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the police department but has not heard back. 

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Your Money