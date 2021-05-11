California police officer, male suspect shot, police say

A Northern California police officer and suspect were both injured in a shooting Tuesday, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting occurred at the 4400 block of La Cresta Way but did not specify a time.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. The officer and suspect, a male, were taken to a hospital but their conditions were unknown, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the police department but has not heard back.

Check back for more details on this developing story.