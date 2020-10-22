Watch: California police officer rescues woman from flaming car

Dramatic police video shows a California corporal saving a woman trapped in an overturned, flaming car by pulling her out by her wrists.

City of Davis Police Cpl. Pheng Ly was near Interstate 80 and Highway 113 on Saturday night when he heard about the wreck through the California Highway Patrol scanner, he told FOX40-KTXL, according to a recent report.

Ly was closer than any CHP officers, the outlet reported. He arrived to find the flipped vehicle next to the roadway, with flames spewing from its side.

The harrowing footage, which Davis Police Department provided to FOX40, shows Ly approaching the overturned vehicle, asking, “Is anybody in there?”

A woman can be heard shrieking.

Over the next several moments, he reaches into the vehicle and pulls the woman by her arms through one of the windows, dragging her away from the fire.

It "dawned upon me that this lady’s survival was dependent upon my actions and my actions alone," Ly told the FOX40. "So, she was depending on me to save her,”

The woman reportedly made it out unscathed. She was arrested at the scene because police suspected she was driving under the influence, according to the report.

Ly, who has worked in law enforcement for more than two decades, said he felt it was something he was “there to do.”

“I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” he told KTXL. “I think it was of a higher calling, for sure.”