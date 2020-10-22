Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Watch: California police officer rescues woman from flaming car

The woman was uninjured, but she was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
California cop's bodycam footage shows rescue of woman from burning carVideo

California cop's bodycam footage shows rescue of woman from burning car

Footage from Davis Police Cpl. Pheng Ly's body camera shows him dragging a woman from her burning car after her vehicle overturned.

Dramatic police video shows a California corporal saving a woman trapped in an overturned, flaming car by pulling her out by her wrists.

City of Davis Police Cpl. Pheng Ly was near Interstate 80 and Highway 113 on Saturday night when he heard about the wreck through the California Highway Patrol scanner, he told FOX40-KTXL, according to a recent report.

Ly was closer than any CHP officers, the outlet reported. He arrived to find the flipped vehicle next to the roadway, with flames spewing from its side.

CALIFORNIA COLD CASE MURDER LIKELY SOLVED WITH TEXAS MAN'S ARREST, AUTHORITIES SAY

The harrowing footage, which Davis Police Department provided to FOX40, shows Ly approaching the overturned vehicle, asking, “Is anybody in there?”

Footage from Cpl. Pheng Ly's rescue of a woman who was trapped inside a burning car (Davis Police Department via. FOX40)

Footage from Cpl. Pheng Ly's rescue of a woman who was trapped inside a burning car (Davis Police Department via. FOX40)

A woman can be heard shrieking.

Over the next several moments, he reaches into the vehicle and pulls the woman by her arms through one of the windows, dragging her away from the fire.

TWO CALIFORNIA TEENS ARRESTED IN CONNECTION TO PRO-TRUMP RALLY ASSAULT, POLICE SAY

It "dawned upon me that this lady’s survival was dependent upon my actions and my actions alone," Ly told the FOX40. "So, she was depending on me to save her,”

The woman reportedly made it out unscathed. She was arrested at the scene because police suspected she was driving under the influence, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ly, who has worked in law enforcement for more than two decades, said he felt it was something he was “there to do.”

“I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” he told KTXL. “I think it was of a higher calling, for sure.”

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.