California police officer hurt during vehicle chase in Anaheim: report

A California police officer was hurt Friday night in Anaheim, near the intersection of Interstate 5 and state Highway 91, according to reports.

The Buena Park motorcycle officer was struck by a vehicle, not shot as initial reports had stated, according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles.

The officer was said to be in stable condition in a local hospital. It was unknown if a suspect had been arrested.

The location of the incident was on the northwest edge of the Orange County city.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a vehicle pursuit involving police from Buena Park, a city just outside Anaheim, Melugin reported.