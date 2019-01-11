Police officer shot in Davis, Calif., reportedly in serious condition; suspect at large, police say

A California police officer was in serious condition late Thursday after being shot while responding to a traffic accident, and a manhunt was underway for the suspect, authorities said.

The female officer, who was not identified, arrived at the scene of a three-car crash around 7 p.m. local time when shots were fired, the Davis Police Department said. The officer suffered serious injuries and was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center, department spokesman Paul Doroshov said during an evening news conference.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 20s with an average build, FOX40 Sacramento reported. He was reportedly wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

LOUISIANA POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the suspect was involved in the crash or whether the officer had returned fire. Further details couldn’t be provided as the investigation remained under way.

Police earlier issued a "shelter in place" order and asked residents to stay away from the downtown Davis area as they searched for the suspect, FOX40 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State, local and federal law enforcement agencies from across the region have responded, the Sacramento Bee reported. Police blocked off intersections and combed the area for the suspect.

Davis is located about 15 miles west of Sacramento.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.