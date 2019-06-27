Los Angeles deputies probe racist video that appeared online: report

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department launched an investigation Wednesday into a California school district after a video emerged that allegedly showed several high school students applying dark face paint and saying racial slurs, reports said.

The video appears to show teens applying dark face paint and they tossed around the n-word.

The teenagers attend Quartz Hill and Lancaster high schools in Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Antelope Valley School District issued a statement condemning the “deeply offensive, and inexcusable racist behavior” seen in the video. The district said such behavior “runs counter to the District's core values of integrity, respect for the individual, diversity, and community.”

Quartz Hill High School told Yahoo News that administration and counselors will be visiting each classroom once summer school begins.

According to WABC, a parent of one of the students shown in the video said their family is receiving death threats after the snap went viral. She insisted her child is not racist and instead did something extremely “insensitive and stupid.”