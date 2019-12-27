Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

California police department deliver special Christmas gift to son of fallen officer

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
close
California police officers deliver special gift to son of fallen officer Ronil SinghVideo

California police officers deliver special gift to son of fallen officer Ronil Singh

Police officers in Newman, California deliver special gift to son of fallen officer Ronil Singh on the anniversary of his death.

A California toddler who was spending his first Christmas without his police officer father got a special surprise from his late father’s colleagues.

Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, 33, was killed in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2018 after he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

The gunman – later identified as Gustavo Arriaga Perez -- fled, and a two-day manhunt led to his arrest before he prepared to leave to Mexico.

This undated photo provided by the Newman Police Department shows officer Ronil Singh of Newman Police Department.

This undated photo provided by the Newman Police Department shows officer Ronil Singh of Newman Police Department. (Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)

FLASHBACK: CALIFORNIA CHIEF PRAISES COP ALLEGEDLY SLAIN BY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, HITS LAWMAKERS WHO MAKE IT 'MORE DIFFICULT'

This Christmas, the Newman Police Officers Association decided to make Singh’s son holidays a little bit special.

In a Facebook post shared on Christmas, Newman police said Singh had always said that his son would grow up to be a police officer like him and that he hoped to teach him the ropes one day.

HOUSTON POLICE OFFICER FATALLY SHOT WHILE RESPONDING TO DOMESTIC DISPUTE; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

To get an early start, the association delivered the toddler his very own patrol car, which a local anonymous resident modeled to look just like his dad’s old one.

“Merry Christmas Baby Singh!” the police department posted on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Singh’s death last year caught the attention of President Trump, who at the time called for tougher border security after praising Singh’s “service to his fellow citizens.”

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter & Editor for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang