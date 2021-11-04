Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

California police chase suspect in stolen big rig in hours-long pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers used at least nine spike strips in an attempt to stop the driver, but, despite two of the wheels being blown out the chase continued northwest into Ventura County

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A driver of an allegedly stolen 18-wheeler led police on a slow speed, hours-long pursuit through the Los Angeles area on Wednesday night, according to reports. 

The big rig was allegedly taken from the yard of distribution company Individual FoodService in Bell, California, in East Los Angeles around 8 p.m. PT., FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

California Highway Patrol officers pursued the suspect on the ground and in the air and used at least nine spike strips in an attempt to stop the driver, but, despite two of the wheels being blown out the chase continued northwest into Ventura County, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. 

The chase spanned multiple freeways, including Interstate 5, Highway 101 and Highway 118, FOX 11 and KABC-TV in Los Angeles reported. 

Thick fog prevented several news helicopters from continuing to follow the chase and it’s unclear how it ended.  

Your Money