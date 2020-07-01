California high-speed chase ends after driver races over cliff into Pacific Ocean

A man who led California police on a pursuit that reportedly reached speeds greater than 100 mph was taken into custody -- but only after he drove his vehicle off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean.

The incident that unfolded in Santa Cruz County Tuesday afternoon began when officers received a report of a man firing a handgun into the air, a police spokesperson told the Santa Cruz Sentinel. An individual matching that man’s description was then reported to have stolen a Honda car in the same area – and when officers attempted to stop him, he raced off.

“Within a few minutes, the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed on West Cliff Drive and ended up driving over the cliff, into the surf near Stockton Avenue,” the Santa Cruz Police Department said in a statement. “Moments later, the suspect was safely taken into custody after climbing out of the stolen vehicle, as he stumbled up the rocky shoreline.”

Videos posted on social media showed the overturned car moving back and forth among the waves.

An image posted by the police department depicted officers staring down into the water.

The chase that preceded the crash reached speeds greater than 100 mph, the Santa Cruz Sentinel added.

The driver – said to have been the only person in the wrecked car – has not yet been identified.

As of Tuesday night, there were no reports of injuries.