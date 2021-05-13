California police arrest 2 suspects, including 11-year-old boy, in robbery of elderly Asian man

Two suspects, aged 17 and 11, were arrested Wednesday in the daylight attack and robbery of an elderly Asian man in San Leandro, California, this weekend, according to authorities.

San Leandro police said the robbery took place around 4 p.m. Saturday. The victim was walking in the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when he was approached and attacked, police said.

"We are thankful that we were able to capture these juveniles safely and expeditiously," said San Leandro police Lt. Ali Khan.

Police said the suspects pushed the victim, 80, to the ground and demanded his wallet. As the victim screamed for help, they "forcefully removed" his Fitbit wrist band and fled in a blue Subaru sedan, according to authorities. Surveillance video released of the incident appeared to show one of the alleged robbers laughing, FOX 2 of the San Francisco Bay Area reported.

"It is absolutely heart-wrenching to see the surveillance and to hear the victim screaming for help," Khan added. "Very frustrating to hear the suspects essentially laughing off a very serious crime."

The victim sustained minor injuries which didn't require medical attention, according to authorities.

The 11-year-old boy was driving a vehicle that was stolen in Oakland on Monday, police said.

A few hours after the robbery, police said the suspects may have also robbed a 19-year-old Hispanic woman of her purse in the 500 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Authorities had noted there were no indications that the incidents were hate crimes, the station reported.