California parents arrested after daughter, 3, dies; mother was already on probation, police say

Two California parents -- one of whom was on felony probation for child abuse -- were arrested last week after officers responding to their home discovered their 3-year-old daughter was not breathing, police said.

The child was rushed to the hospital but died Sunday.

Miriam Sandoval Montano, 37, was initially arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bond, Fontana police said. But now, officials said Montano was being held on suspicion of murder without bail, KTLA reported Monday.

Montano's previous child abuse charge came after a 2015 incident and involved the same girl.

“This is a terrible situation,” Fontana police spokesman Officer Jay Sayegh said, according to the Daily Bulletin. “In 2015, we investigated and arrested her for the physical abuse on the same child. At that time, [the girl] was months old.”

Richard Rojo, the child’s father, was also arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, according to KTLA. The 34-year-old was being held on $50,000 bail.

Two other children discovered in the home were placed into the Children and Family Services agency, police said.