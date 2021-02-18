California parent outraged by school board members’ viral comments: ‘We thought they had our backs’

An outraged parent in Oakley, Calif. joined "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday and expressed shock after a video surfaced appearing to show school board members disparaging parents.

The privately recorded video, which was circulated by a group called "Reopen California Schools," showed Oakley Union Elementary School District Trustee Kim Beede appearing to say: "Are we alone? B---h, if you're gonna call me out, I'm gonna f--- you up. Sorry, that's just me," in response to a parent's post about her.

Board of Trustees President Lisa Brizendine then chimed in, "They don't know what we know behind the scenes, and it's really unfortunate they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back."

Ashley Stalf, a self-described "mama bear" whose child attends school in the district told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that she questions the motives of the school board.

"We thought they had our backs," Stalf said, "We thought that they were advocates as much as we were for our children. And after yesterday’s comments and jokes and laughing and just genuine insincerity, it really makes me question what their true motives are."

Stalf described the difficulties of at-home learning before complimenting the efforts of the district’s teachers.

"I know I speak for many of my good friends, around us, around me, that want the best for our children. And for a lot of our children, distance learning is just not conducive. It’s stressful. A lot of crying, a lot of hair-pulling, a lot of attitude. It’s not the best form to be learning. We’re doing our best, the teachers are doing their best but at the end of the day, it’s not school."

Stalf’s ire was reserved for the board members themselves.

"I don’t know what made them feel they could feel that comfortable to make those kinds of comments," she said.

In a statement to Fox News, Oakley school superintendent Greg Hetrick said: "Last night at the Oakley Union Elementary School District Regular Board Meeting there were unfortunate and truly inappropriate comments made that were heard by many … The comments made were not in alignment with our vision and are definitely not what any of us stand for as leaders. I know that we lost trust with the community. I will not make excuses for what happened or why it happened."