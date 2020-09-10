California and Oregon wildfires growing bigger, moving faster than ever
Photos show the wildfires devastating parts of California and Oregon.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this image taken with a slow shutter speed, embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A firetruck drives along state Highway 168 while battling the Creek Fire in the Shaver Lake community of Fresno County, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2020. A weekend wildfire east of Fresno exploded so fast that it trapped hundreds of holiday campers who were airlifted to safety in a dramatic rescue that strained the limits of two California National Guard helicopters.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People in kayaks paddle in McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco.AP Photo/Tony Avelarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jason Anderson, 42, takes pictures as the sun is visible through thick smoke generated by the Bobcat Fire in San Dimas, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Hazy clouds of smoke from dozens of wildfires darkened the sky to an eerie orange glow over much of the West Coast on Wednesday, keeping street lights illuminated during the day and putting residents on edge.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The skyline in the distance behind Oracle Park is partially visible with smoke from wildfires late Wednesday afternoon Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco.AP Photo/Tony Avelarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A scorched car rests in a clearing following the Bear Fire in Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1In this photo provided by Frederic Larson, the Golden Gate Bridge is seen at 11 a.m. PT, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco, amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the ongoing wildfires.Frederic Larson via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A scorched car rests in a clearing following the Bear Fire in Butte County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A plume rises from the Bear Fire as it burns along Lake Oroville on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Butte County, Calif.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Three chairs are all that remain at the Gates Post Office in Gates, Ore., Wednesday Sept 9, 2020. The post office was destroyed along with several other buildings in the Santiam Canyon community as a result of the Santiam Fire.Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smoke from California wildfires colors the air above Oracle Park as the San Francisco Giants play the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in San Francisco.AP Photo/Tony Avelarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/09/918/516/APwildfire1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 10