California newsgathering helicopter rolls over, catches fire while landing

A newsgathering helicopter with two people inside tipped over and caught fire while landing in Southern California, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Ian Gregor said the Bell 206B helicopter rolled onto its side while landing at Gillespie Field northeast of San Diego at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Gregor added that the aircraft, which has been used for newsgathering by San Diego television stations, caught fire at the El Cajon airfield.

Fox 5 reported that the two people inside did not suffer any serious injuries.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate,” Gregor added.