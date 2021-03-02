California crash involving semi-truck, bus kills at least 15 people, authorities say

At least 15 people were confirmed dead Tuesday at the scene of a collision involving a bus and a semi-truck in Imperial County, California, local authorities confirmed to Fox News.

The crash occurred in Holtville, a town about 125 miles outside of San Diego, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The El Centro Regional Medical Center said during a Tuesday news conference that there were 27 passengers inside an "SUV" that struck a semi-truck full of gravel. Three people were flown out from the scene via helicopter, and seven people were transported to El Centro Medical Center, one of whom died after arrival, officials said.

Two people were transported to Pioneer Hospital.

"The patients are, of course, going through a bit of a difficult time, as you can imagine. This was a major accident, and we are taking care of them in the Emergency Room Department," Dr. Adolphe Edward, chief medical officer at El Centro Medical Center, said during the conference.

The Imperial County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News. Authorities did not give further details but said more information would be available later on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.