California mother allegedly killed by man she was dating is honored in mural

A California mom who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend was among those honored in a Fresno mural over the weekend.

The piece, titled "Our Angeles With Us Wall," was painted by local muralist Omar "Super" Huerta.

It features more than 10 victims of violence, including 21-year-old Charlotte Ethridge, who police say was killed by her boyfriend, Deandre Foster, in April, FOX 26 reported.

She left behind a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old baby, according to the station.

Huerta’s work was widely praised in the community as the victims’ families gathered at F Street and Tulare Sunday night to commemorate their lost loved ones, KFSN reported.

"I want something of her beside a tombstone," Ethridge’s aunt Keyarra Arlign told the station. "I don't want to see the name, I don't want to see the date. I am so incredibly thankful he has the talent to be able to do this for people."

Foster, who was dating Ethridge for several months before her murder, has pleaded not guilty in her death, the Fresno Bee reported. His trial is pending.