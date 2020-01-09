California mom's estranged boyfriend arrested in Mexico after her body was dumped near border

The estranged live-in boyfriend of a California mother of four who was found dead near the U.S.-Mexico border has been arrested on suspicion of her murder, Fox 26 Fresno and others reported.

Adel Hussein, 44, was captured in a motel in Mexicali, Mexico, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced per The Fresno Bee.

"The Tulare County Sheriff's Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Office, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department and the state and federal authorities in Mexico for all of their help," said Ashley Ritchie, spokeswoman for the sheriff's department, as Visalia Times-Delta reported.

KTVU FOX 2 reported the body of Brittney Steenbergen, 36, of Plainview, Calif., was found on Jan. 1 in a rural area of Imperical County.

Steenbergen's cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

One of Steenbergen's four children called 911 on Dec. 31 to say her mother had been missing for three days.

Authorities said there was a history of domestic violence at the home, and Hussein was the father of the children.