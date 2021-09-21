California mom, daughter charged with murder after illegal butt procedure kills social media star

A California mother and daughter with no apparent medical training are charged with murder two years after performing an illegal, plastic surgical procedure on a 26-year-old aspiring social media star who died later that same day, police sources told several news outlets based in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department is calling for other possible victims to come forward, as detectives found evidence suggesting the pair used social media to advertise their cash-based operation, performing Brazilian butt lifts at a fraction of the cost in Las Vegas as well, and possibly out of the country.

Libby Adame, 51, and her 23-year-old daughter, Alicia Galaz, were taken into custody on Aug. 5 in Riverside, Calif. Their arrests came two years after the duo allegedly performed a Brazilian butt lift on Karissa Rajpaul at a private home in Encino, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2019, LAPD Detective Robert Dinlocker told KCAL. Rajpaul, who police say moved from South Africa to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry, had two similar butt procedures performed before her third turned deadly.

Rajpaul shared images to social media showing herself lying on a medical bed earlier that day. When complications arose, Adame and Galaz dialed 911 and left her for dead, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told KTLA. First responders arrived and transported Rajpaul to the hospital, where she died later that same day. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office listed her death as a homicide due to acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections, KCAL reported.

"They pass themselves off like they have skill or expertise to do surgeries on the human body and that is not the case," Hamilton told KTLA. "They took people’s cash and we know in a couple of incidents, it resulted in murder. Some of these victims may have not survived these procedures and that’s what we are looking into now."

Detectives believe Adame and Galaz presented themselves as specialists and injected the woman with some materials used by qualified cosmetic physicians mixed with other dangerous compounds that can be purchased at hardware stores. Police believe some victims might not have survived, so their family members should also come forward if they know a loved one who had been disfigured.

"These individuals have no medical training," he told KABC-TV separately. "They're not experienced and they're putting people's lives at risk."