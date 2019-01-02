San Jose mayor hit by SUV while riding bike, suffers broken bones

The mayor of California's third most populous city was hospitalized with broken bones after an SUV struck him while he was bicycling on New Year's Day, reports said.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, 48, was hit about 12:30 p.m. in northeast San Jose, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing a statement from the mayor's office.

"He's a bit banged up, but it's nothing overly serious," a representative with the mayor's office said, according to the Bay Area's FOX 2.

The mayor was believed to be suffering a broken collarbone, a broken chest bone and injuries to his neck and back, the Mercury News of San Jose reported, citing Liccardo's best friend, Carl Guardino.

The accident happened when the driver of the 2002 SUV was making a right turn, said Guardino, who is president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group.

“This is the fear of every cyclist,” said Guardino, who often bikes with the mayor and was himself struck by a car in the past and severely injured. “Cyclists are flesh and blood on two wheels … and they always lose” to a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, officials said, FOX 2 reported.

Liccardo will remain in a San Jose hospital for at least one night, David Low, the mayor's spokesman told the Mercury News.

“He’s in great spirits and expects to fully recover,” Guardino told the Chronicle, adding that Liccardo even made a political joke, saying, "Fortunately, the doctors state that all the defects to the head were pre-existing conditions," the station reported.

The mayor thanked neighbors, first responders and the medical staff for his care, according to FOX 2.

“I’d like to thank compassionate neighbors like Linda and Tom who rushed to help immediately after the accident; the fast and professional response from Fire Station 19 and the San Jose Police Department; the wonderful paramedic care from Alex and her team; and the outstanding medical attention from Dr. Jimenez and the entire staff at Regional Medical Center,” Liccardo told the station.