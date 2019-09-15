Masked would-be burglars scared off by California woman's shouting: see the video

Surveillance video captured two masked men kicking in the front door of a California house in an apparent burglary attempt -- before a woman's shouts sent them running.



The homeowner, Darren Leggett, told Fox News the home invasion happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 in Pleasanton, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Leggett said he had just left his home to take his older son to school, with his wife -- a personal trainer -- and nine-year-old son still at home, when the burglars first knocked, then started kicking the front door.

“To kick the door in, that’s pretty wild. I don’t think that’s ever happened in Pleasanton, that’s pretty weird. That’s something out of a movie,” Leggett told Fox News.

He said his wife, who was in the shower at the time, started to feel the house shaking as the men were trying to force themselves inside.

After hearing her dogs barking continuously and all the banging, Leggett said his wife grabbed a towel and ran downstairs to see what was going on, just as the men kicked open the doors. Leggett’s wife was heard screaming his name from inside the home, and the suspects bolted.

Leggett said he did not recognize the man who was not wearing a mask in the surveillance video, adding that he thought his home was targeted randomly. He also said his wife would have made it difficult for them to get away with anything. “I wouldn’t want to mess with my wife,” Leggett told Fox News.

Pleasanton Police Lt. Brandon Stocking told KGO-TV that investigators were pursuing several leads. Leggett said the suspects, who he called “very brazen,” were still on the run as of Sunday evening.