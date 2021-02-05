Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY
Published

California Marine base missing 10 pounds of C-4 explosives: reports

A San Diego station reported the C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks earlier and may have been stolen

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Around 10 pounds of explosives have vanished from a Marine Corps base in Southern California, reports said Thursday. 

The explosives, identified as C-4, were being stored at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms in San Bernardino County, east of Los Angeles, KGTV-TV of San Diego first reported, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

A spokesperson for Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) confirmed to the Marine Corps Times there was an active investigation.

NORTH CAROLINA WOMAN WHO WAS OLDEST LIVING US MARINE DIES AT 107

Marines training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms.

Marines training at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. (Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser/Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms)

"Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations," NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston told the newspaper in an email.

The C-4 disappeared during a long training exercise two weeks earlier and may have been stolen. A reward was being offered for its safe return, the San Diego station reported.

C-4 is a high-powered explosive and one-tenth of the amount stolen could blow up a car, a former bomb technician told KGTV.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NCIS did not immediately respond to Fox News' after-hours request for comment. 

Your Money